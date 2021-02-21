PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

GHY stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

