iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IQ. Morgan Stanley cut iQIYI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC cut iQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded iQIYI from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.20 target price on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, New Street Research raised iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $70,264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 175.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,916,000 after buying an additional 1,126,247 shares during the period. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $17,480,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $14,858,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,809,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,627,000 after purchasing an additional 667,046 shares in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

