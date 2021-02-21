Aaron Saltz Sells 24,131 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,354,473.03. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 292,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,172.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $58.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGNI. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Magnite during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth $19,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $7,568,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth $6,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

