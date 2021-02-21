James J. Frome Sells 5,300 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $574,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,310.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $110.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $118.06.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
