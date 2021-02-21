James J. Frome Sells 5,300 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $574,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,310.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $110.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

