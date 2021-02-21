IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) CFO Sells $705,231.06 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $544.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 94.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $502.12 and its 200-day moving average is $440.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

