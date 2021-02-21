Insider Selling: PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CFO Sells $1,602,346.00 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,346.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,137,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PayPal stock opened at $286.92 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.31 and a 200-day moving average of $214.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trybe Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $10,476,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $6,144,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2,337.0% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

