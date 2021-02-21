Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 10,119 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

SHOO stock opened at $36.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $37.77.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

