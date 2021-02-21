Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Raised to $90.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Macquarie from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.76.

PLNT opened at $78.50 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,121.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $68.48.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total value of $3,239,851.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,706 shares of company stock worth $22,383,599. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,921,000 after acquiring an additional 499,877 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,956 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

