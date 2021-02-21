Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Sells $806,563.44 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 5,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $806,563.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 299,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,838,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04.

CDNS opened at $139.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.76 and its 200-day moving average is $119.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 18.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

