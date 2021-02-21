Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at $231,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $73.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.62. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $77.90.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FELE shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.