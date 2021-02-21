Swiss National Bank Has $28.88 Million Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Autoliv worth $28,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 70.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 169,617 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283,861 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 239.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 196,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.94.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

