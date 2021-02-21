Aperio Group LLC Has $11.78 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,971 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

NYSE WY opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $35.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

