Aperio Group LLC Sells 2,298 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.16% of Manhattan Associates worth $10,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $132.21 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average of $102.89.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,150 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

