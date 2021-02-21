Aperio Group LLC Has $11.55 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 153.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Maxim Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.06.

NYSE FRC opened at $166.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.95. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $167.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

