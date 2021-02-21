Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,272,632 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 505,074 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $11,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Banco Sabadell upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.