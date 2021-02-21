Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Owens Corning worth $30,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,474.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $85.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

