Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $116.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.18.

NYSE RY opened at $86.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $49.55 and a 1-year high of $87.32.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.811 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,479,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,621 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,962,000 after acquiring an additional 584,035 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,600,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,854,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,542,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,407,000 after buying an additional 1,371,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

