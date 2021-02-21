The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

NTB stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.98. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,022,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,340,000 after purchasing an additional 290,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,548,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,399,000 after acquiring an additional 162,489 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.1% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,881,000 after acquiring an additional 41,275 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after acquiring an additional 329,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 734,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.