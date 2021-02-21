PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $58.08 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $28,821.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $21,253,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,181,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 679,554 shares of company stock valued at $41,943,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

