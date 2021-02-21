Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $37.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $31.50.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.80.

WFC opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.09. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $1,795,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52,540 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,895,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,753,000 after purchasing an additional 137,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

