Agnico Eagle Mines’ (AEM) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.78.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM opened at $59.79 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 144.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.