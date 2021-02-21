GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 851.9% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,021.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 63.7% in the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,302 shares of company stock worth $562,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.12.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $162.35 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.