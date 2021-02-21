Swiss National Bank Sells 18,100 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 627,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $33,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Bank of America lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PNR opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $59.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.