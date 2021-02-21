282,219 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 282,219 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,365,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Zillow Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,665,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 206,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $191.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.27. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.08.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

