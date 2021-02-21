Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmonx Corporation is a medical technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Pulmonx Corporation is based in Redwood City, California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pulmonx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.40.

LUNG stock opened at $57.62 on Thursday. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $58,708,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $50,557,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $27,100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $25,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth $25,532,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

