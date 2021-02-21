Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $148.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.63. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $165.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,835,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,780 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

