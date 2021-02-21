Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.95.

SQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Square from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.74, for a total value of $20,274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,373,718 shares of company stock valued at $305,327,318. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $276.57 on Friday. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $124.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.45 and a 200-day moving average of $192.38.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.