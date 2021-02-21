5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS:FPLSF opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.39 million, a PE ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.36. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

