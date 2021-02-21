WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.67.

WideOpenWest stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 263.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

