NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BST opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.84. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

