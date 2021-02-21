Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 37,601 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 37,601 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Gartner worth $47,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 0.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 599,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,907,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,031,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1,072.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,365,000 after purchasing an additional 346,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gartner by 15.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,089,000 after purchasing an additional 47,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 7,181.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.14.

Shares of IT stock opened at $183.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.29, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.