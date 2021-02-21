Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Brady were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Brady by 168.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $74,401.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,583 shares of company stock worth $1,999,801 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BRC opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

