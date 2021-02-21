KeyCorp Increases Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $155.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.61.

Shares of QTWO opened at $137.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Q2 has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $1,265,500.00. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $3,411,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,792,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,850 shares of company stock valued at $22,970,117 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

