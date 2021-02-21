Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 174,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.32% of Infinera worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 596,000 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,852,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 85,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 7,026.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 763,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFN. B. Riley downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

In other Infinera news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 54,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $545,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $26,692.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,692.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 396,208 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,683. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Infinera Co. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

