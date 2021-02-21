State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,033 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 139,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKU opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BankUnited from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,378.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 87,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $2,704,789.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,379 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,053.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

