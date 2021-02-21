Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.8% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $88.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.21.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,875 shares of company stock worth $1,138,847 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.