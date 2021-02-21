HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,671,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,459,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,996,000 after purchasing an additional 780,916 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 43.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,938 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 60.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 94.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $125,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,611 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,597. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

HQY stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.39. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,586.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

