California Public Employees Retirement System Has $8.85 Million Stock Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $8,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFIX stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -139.68 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners lowered Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $498,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,634 shares of company stock worth $19,871,830. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

