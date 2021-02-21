William Thomas Holland Purchases 50,000 Shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Stock

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Director William Thomas Holland bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.25 per share, with a total value of C$912,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 606,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,076,290.

William Thomas Holland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, William Thomas Holland bought 96,100 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,585,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Thomas Holland bought 3,900 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.35 per share, with a total value of C$63,765.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, William Thomas Holland bought 150,000 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.25 per share, with a total value of C$2,437,500.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, William Thomas Holland bought 100,000 shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.93 per share, with a total value of C$1,693,160.00.

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$18.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 8.14. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of C$10.53 and a 52 week high of C$25.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price target on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “na” rating and set a C$23.00 target price (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

