Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Sells $978,750.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Thursday, February 18th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $913,800.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $949,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $936,150.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $884,700.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $833,100.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $844,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $884,100.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $996,450.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $1,013,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $63.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.