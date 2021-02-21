Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Sells $1,146,915.00 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,146,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,016,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HES stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $64.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hess by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,623,010,000 after buying an additional 1,278,288 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hess by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,622,000 after buying an additional 696,305 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Hess by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,856,000 after buying an additional 674,489 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,834,000 after buying an additional 546,827 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hess by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 780,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,186,000 after buying an additional 497,997 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

