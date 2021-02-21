Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells $1,046,584.78 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,165.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,204.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,084.47. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,271.67.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 186.4% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 322.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. XXEC Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $3,364,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.85.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.