Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Hits New 12-Month High at $156.30

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $156.30 and last traded at $155.79, with a volume of 281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alamo Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alamo Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Alamo Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,333,000 after buying an additional 76,815 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

