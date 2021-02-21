Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Up 37.5%

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID) shares shot up 37.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 3,819,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 4,540,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$7.36 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

About Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

