US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,192 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,930 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPX opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 156.76%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

