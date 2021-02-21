Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,498 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of The Shyft Group worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 190,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $485,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,521,126.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHYF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their target price on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -413.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

