US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNT opened at $50.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 210.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $55.33.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard Safir sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $501,729.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,765.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $651,961.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,233.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

