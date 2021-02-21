Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRA. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 51.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NTRA stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $127.19.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,214 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $112,404.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,897 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,863.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 8,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $937,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,178 shares of company stock worth $14,878,940. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

