US Bancorp DE Sells 2,292 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,844,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,187,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,669,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 286,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 126,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $476,100.00. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $468,398.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,009 shares of company stock worth $24,188,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $125.46 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $125.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.83 and its 200-day moving average is $95.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.