ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

RSLS opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. ReShape Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $26,624.00.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in morbidly obese patients without permanently cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.